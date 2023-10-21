Having won three straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

The Kings matchup with the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Bruins Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 68 power-play goals the Kings recorded last season (on 269 power-play chances) were the fourth-most in the NHL.

The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play conversion rate (25.28%).

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50% Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins had the No. 1 defense in the NHL, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 goals last season (3.7 per game) ranked them second in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +127, they topped the league.

With 62 power-play goals (on 279 chances), the Bruins were 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins had the NHL's 12th-ranked power-play percentage (22.22%).

Bruins Key Players