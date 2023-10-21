How to Watch the Kings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Having won three straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
The Kings matchup with the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW, so tune in to take in the action.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Bruins Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
- The 68 power-play goals the Kings recorded last season (on 269 power-play chances) were the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play conversion rate (25.28%).
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins had the No. 1 defense in the NHL, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 301 goals last season (3.7 per game) ranked them second in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +127, they topped the league.
- With 62 power-play goals (on 279 chances), the Bruins were 11th in the NHL.
- The Bruins had the NHL's 12th-ranked power-play percentage (22.22%).
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
