The Los Angeles Kings' (2-1-1) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Saturday, October 21 game against the Boston Bruins (3-0) at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Kings vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins were second in the NHL in scoring last season (301 goals, 3.7 per game).

Boston had the best defense in the NHL, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

With a goal differential of +127, they led the league.

Kings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-110) Bruins (-110) 6

