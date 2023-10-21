Kings vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings' (2-1-1) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Saturday, October 21 game against the Boston Bruins (3-0) at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Bruins were second in the NHL in scoring last season (301 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Boston had the best defense in the NHL, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- With a goal differential of +127, they led the league.
Kings vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.