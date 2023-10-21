Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Fiala available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kevin Fiala vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 17:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Fiala has yet to score a goal through four games this season.

In three of four games this season, Fiala has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Fiala has an assist in three of four games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Fiala has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Fiala Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in NHL action, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 6 Points 2 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

