Should you wager on Kevin Fiala to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

Fiala is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up four total goals (1.3 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

