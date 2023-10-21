When the Los Angeles Kings play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Jordan Spence score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spence 2022-23 stats and insights

Spence did not score in six games last season.

Spence produced zero points on the power play last season.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.