Floyd of Rosedale is at stake when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) meet on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 32.5 in the outing.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-3.5) 32.5 -190 +155
FanDuel Iowa (-3.5) 32.5 -176 +146

Week 8 Odds

Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Iowa has put together a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Minnesota has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Iowa & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600
Minnesota
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

