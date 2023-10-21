In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ilya Lyubushkin to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 68 games last season, Lyubushkin scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Lyubushkin produced zero points on the power play last season.

Lyubushkin's shooting percentage last season was 4.9%. He averaged 0.5 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

