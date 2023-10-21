Oddsmakers project a competitive game between MWC foes when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). New Mexico is a 1-point underdogs. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this matchup.

With 35.6 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS, Hawaii has had to lean on their 95th-ranked offense (23.9 points per contest) to keep them competitive. New Mexico ranks 72nd in points per game (27.8), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 34.5 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

University Stadium (NM) TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawaii -1 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

Looking to place a bet on Hawaii vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Hawaii Recent Performance

The Rainbow Warriors have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, putting up 394.0 total yards per game over that stretch (-48-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 387.3 total yards per contest (80th).

With 24.7 points per game on offense (-20-worst) and 34.0 points per game allowed on defense (-74-worst) over the last three tilts, the Rainbow Warriors have been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

While Hawaii ranks 19th-best in passing offense over the last three games (328.3 passing yards per game), it has been less productive defensively with 172.7 passing yards allowed per game (57th-ranked).

With 65.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-117-worst) and 214.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-99-worst) over the last three tilts, the Rainbow Warriors have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

The Rainbow Warriors have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Hawaii has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Week 8 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has covered the spread once in six games this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Hawaii games have hit the over on four of six occasions (66.7%).

Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Hawaii has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Rainbow Warriors have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Bet on Hawaii to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has 2,088 passing yards for Hawaii, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 193 yards on 32 carries.

Tylan Hines has racked up 93 yards on 27 carries.

Steven McBride's leads his squad with 626 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has hauled in 46 receptions totaling 533 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Koali Nishigaya's 22 grabs have yielded 159 yards and one touchdown.

Ezra Evaimalo has racked up 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and three tackles.

Isaiah Tufaga, Hawaii's tackle leader, has 39 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Peter Manuma leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 35 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.