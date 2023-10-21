MWC play features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rainbow Warriors favored by 1 point. The over/under is 60 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. New Mexico matchup.

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-1) 60 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Hawaii (-1) 59.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Hawaii has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

New Mexico has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Lobos have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

