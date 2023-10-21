Hawaii vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
MWC play features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rainbow Warriors favored by 1 point. The over/under is 60 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. New Mexico matchup.
Hawaii vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Hawaii vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawaii Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawaii (-1)
|60
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Hawaii (-1)
|59.5
|-111
|-108
Hawaii vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Hawaii has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been favored by 1 point or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- New Mexico has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Lobos have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
