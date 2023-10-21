The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) face a fellow MWC foe when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at University Stadium (NM).

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FBS (35.6 points allowed per game), Hawaii has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 94th in the FBS by totaling 23.9 points per game. New Mexico has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 14th-worst with 34.5 points given up per game. It has been better offensively, posting 27.8 points per contest (71st-ranked).

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on Spectrum Sports, keep reading.

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Hawaii New Mexico 357.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (89th) 380.6 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.5 (85th) 57.7 (133rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (52nd) 299.9 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221 (81st) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 4 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (133rd)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has compiled 2,088 yards (298.3 ypg) on 184-of-291 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Johnson, has carried the ball 32 times for 193 yards (27.6 per game).

Tylan Hines has collected 93 yards on 27 attempts.

Steven McBride's team-leading 626 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 54 targets) with six touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 46 passes while averaging 76.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Koali Nishigaya has racked up 22 receptions for 159 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,176 yards on 55.9% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 94 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Jacory Merritt, has carried the ball 79 times for 488 yards (81.3 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Sherod White has rushed for 132 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Medford has collected 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 228 (38 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has one touchdown.

Deuce Jones has seven receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 166 yards (27.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jeremiah Hixon's 19 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 158 yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

