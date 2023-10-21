The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors should come out on top in their matchup versus the New Mexico Lobos at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Hawaii vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (60.5) Hawaii 32, New Mexico 29

Week 8 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rainbow Warriors' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Rainbow Warriors have posted one win against the spread this year.

Hawaii has not covered a spread (0-0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Rainbow Warriors' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Hawaii games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lobos have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Lobos is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Lobos games have hit the over in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The average point total for the New Mexico this year is 11.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hawaii 23.9 35.6 27.3 28.8 19.3 44.7 New Mexico 27.8 34.5 32.3 29.7 23.3 39.3

