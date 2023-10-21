MWC rivals will battle when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) meet the New Mexico Lobos (2-4). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Hawaii vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Hawaii vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Hawaii 32, New Mexico 29

Hawaii 32, New Mexico 29 Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rainbow Warriors have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

New Mexico has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Lobos have entered four games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are in those contests.

The Rainbow Warriors have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Hawaii (-1.5)



Hawaii (-1.5) Hawaii has covered the spread once this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

So far in 2023 New Mexico has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Lobos have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Hawaii vs. New Mexico matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) Five of Hawaii's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

There have been four New Mexico games that have ended with a combined score over 60.5 points this season.

Hawaii averages 23.9 points per game against New Mexico's 27.8, totaling 8.8 points under the matchup's point total of 60.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 53.8 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.3 29 41.7 ATS Record 1-4-1 0-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 54 46.2 Implied Total AVG 31.4 29.5 32.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.