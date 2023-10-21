Best Bets & Odds for the Hawaii vs. New Mexico Game – Saturday, October 21
MWC rivals will battle when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-5) meet the New Mexico Lobos (2-4). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Hawaii vs. New Mexico?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Hawaii 32, New Mexico 29
- Hawaii has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Rainbow Warriors have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- New Mexico has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.
- The Lobos have entered four games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and are in those contests.
- The Rainbow Warriors have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Hawaii (-1.5)
- Hawaii has covered the spread once this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been favored by 1.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- So far in 2023 New Mexico has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Lobos have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (60.5)
- Five of Hawaii's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 60.5 points.
- There have been four New Mexico games that have ended with a combined score over 60.5 points this season.
- Hawaii averages 23.9 points per game against New Mexico's 27.8, totaling 8.8 points under the matchup's point total of 60.5.
Splits Tables
Hawaii
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.3
|53.8
|60.7
|Implied Total AVG
|35.3
|29
|41.7
|ATS Record
|1-4-1
|0-2-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
New Mexico
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.3
|54
|46.2
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|29.5
|32.7
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.