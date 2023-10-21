Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, including a Hawaii Rainbow Warriors playing the New Mexico Lobos that is a must-watch for football fans in Hawaii.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Hawaii (-2.5)
