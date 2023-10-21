Frank Vatrano will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes meet on Saturday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Vatrano are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Frank Vatrano vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Vatrano averaged 16:28 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -29.

He had a goal in 18 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 18 of 81 games last season, Vatrano had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

Vatrano's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

