For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Frank Vatrano a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano 2022-23 stats and insights

Vatrano scored in 18 of 81 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He posted five goals (plus four assists) on the power play.

He posted a 9.5% shooting percentage, taking 2.8 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

