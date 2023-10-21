Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Coyotes on October 21, 2023
The Arizona Coyotes host the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Frank Vatrano drives the offense for Anaheim with three points (one per game), with three goals and zero assists in three games (playing 20:22 per game).
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan Strome has totaled three total points (one per game) this campaign. He has zero goals and three assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Mason McTavish is a crucial player on offense for Anaheim with one goal and two assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Nick Schmaltz, who has scored five points in four games (two goals and three assists).
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Clayton Keller has five points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 13
|0
|2
|2
|2
