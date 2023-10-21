Ducks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:46 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks were an underdog 21 times last season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- Anaheim had a record of 1-13 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +150 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 43 of Anaheim's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|225 (27th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|295 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|45 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|81 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.
- Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.
- Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) ranked them 31st in the league.
- Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in NHL).
- At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Ducks won 46.7% of faceoffs, 27th in the NHL.
- The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.
- The Ducks shut out their opponents once.
