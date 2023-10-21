The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-185) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks were an underdog 21 times last season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Anaheim had a record of 1-13 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +150 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Ducks have a 40.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

A total of 43 of Anaheim's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 225 (27th) Goals 206 (31st) 295 (24th) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 45 (23rd) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 81 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

Anaheim's total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the league.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

Anaheim had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) ranked them 31st in the league.

Anaheim had one shorthanded goal (32nd in NHL).

At 72.14%, the Ducks had the 31st-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Ducks won 46.7% of faceoffs, 27th in the NHL.

The 8.9% shooting percentage of Anaheim was 30th in the league.

The Ducks shut out their opponents once.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.