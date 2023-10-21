Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes (2-2) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The Coyotes are -185 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+150) in the game, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Ducks vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -185 +150 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals only once this season.

The Coyotes will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.

Anaheim has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +150 or longer on the moneyline.

