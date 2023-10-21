The Arizona Coyotes (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 81 23 42 65 75 31 41.4% Alex Killorn 82 27 37 64 54 40 50% Troy Terry 70 23 38 61 27 43 100% Cam Fowler 82 10 38 48 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.3%

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

The Coyotes ranked 27th in the league last season with 225 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

The 45 power-play goals the Coyotes recorded last season ranked 23rd in the NHL (on 238 power-play chances).

The Coyotes had the league's 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players