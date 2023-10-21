Going into a game against the Arizona Coyotes (2-2), the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 at Mullett Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brock McGinn LW Out Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Adam Henrique C Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Anaheim conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes ranked 27th in the league last season with 225 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Arizona conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-185) Ducks (+150) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.