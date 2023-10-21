Ducks vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - October 21
Going into a game against the Arizona Coyotes (2-2), the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 at Mullett Arena.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Adam Henrique
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Anaheim conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Coyotes ranked 27th in the league last season with 225 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Arizona conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
