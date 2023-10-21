Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Doughty available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Drew Doughty vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 26:11 on the ice per game.

Doughty has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of four games this year, Doughty has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Doughty has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+127) paced the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

