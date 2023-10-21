Drew Doughty Game Preview: Kings vs. Bruins - October 21
Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Doughty available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Drew Doughty vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Doughty Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 26:11 on the ice per game.
- Doughty has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In two of four games this year, Doughty has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.
- Doughty has had an assist in one of four games this year.
- Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Doughty Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23
- The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
- Their goal differential (+127) paced the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|4
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
