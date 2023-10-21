On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Drew Doughty going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Doughty scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Doughty has no points on the power play.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up four goals in total (just 1.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

