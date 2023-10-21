The Arizona Coyotes (2-2), coming off a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, host the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Ducks were defeated by the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Coyotes 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-185)

Coyotes (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks had a 10-12-22 record in overtime games last season, and a 23-47-12 overall record.

Anaheim accumulated 31 points (11-7-9) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Ducks scored only one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).

Anaheim accumulated 10 points (3-13-4) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Ducks scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 46 points from those contests.

Last season Anaheim scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games, posting a record of 6-10-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks were outshot by their opponents in 69 games last season, going 15-43-11 to register 41 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 27th 2.74 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 24th 3.6 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 32nd 25.8 Shots 28.4 28th 30th 35 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 24th 18.91% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 27th 74.61% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

