The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Carl Grundstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Grundstrom has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing four total goals (1.3 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

