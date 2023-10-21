Cameron Champ is ready for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC (par-70) in Chiba, Japan from October 19-21. The purse is $8,500,000.00.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Champ has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Champ has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -8 276 0 8 0 2 $686,218

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Champ's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 every time, and his average finish has been eighth.

Champ made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Champ played this event was in 2022, and he finished eighth.

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Champ has played in the past year (7,312 yards) is 233 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Champ shot better than 94% of the golfers (averaging 4.08 strokes).

Champ fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Champ had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Champ's 15 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

At that most recent tournament, Champ's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Champ finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

