Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Prop bets for Fowler in that upcoming Ducks-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Fowler Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Fowler averaged 24:10 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -23.

In eight of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 30 of 82 games last season, Fowler had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Fowler Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

