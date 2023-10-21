In the upcoming matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Cam Fowler to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Fowler 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 82 games last season, Fowler scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up 10 assists.

Fowler averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

The Coyotes earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

