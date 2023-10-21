When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Leason 2022-23 stats and insights

Leason scored in six of 54 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Leason produced no points on the power play last season.

Leason's shooting percentage last season was 11.8%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

