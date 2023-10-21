The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

Lizotte has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Lizotte has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up four total goals (1.3 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

