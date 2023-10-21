The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

  • Lizotte has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • Lizotte has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up four total goals (1.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

