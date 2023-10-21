In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Arthur Kaliyev to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaliyev 2022-23 stats and insights

Kaliyev scored in 11 of 56 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He posted eight goals (plus four assists) on the power play.

Kaliyev's shooting percentage last season was 10.7%. He averaged 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.