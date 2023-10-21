Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Kopitar? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 20:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In one of four games this season, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

Kopitar has a point in all four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of four games played.

Kopitar's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 5 Points 2 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.