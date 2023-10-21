Can we anticipate Anze Kopitar scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

Kopitar has scored in one of four games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Kopitar's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing four total goals (1.3 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

