The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Andreas Englund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

Englund is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Englund has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up four goals in total (only 1.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

