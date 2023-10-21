Alexander Bublik will face Maximilian Marterer in the European Open semifinals on Saturday, October 21.

In the Semifinal, Bublik is the favorite against Marterer, with -130 odds against the underdog's +100.

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Information

Tournament: The European Open

The European Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 56.5% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Maximilian Marterer -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +450 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Trends and Insights

Bublik is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 226-ranked Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Friday's quarterfinals.

Marterer beat Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In his 41 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Bublik has played an average of 25.6 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, Bublik has played an average of 23.5 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Marterer has competed in 32 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.4% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

On hard courts, Marterer has played 18 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

On July 7, 2023, Bublik and Marterer met in the Wimbledon Round of 32. Bublik took home the victory 6-4, 6-1, 7-6.

In three total sets against one another, Bublik has taken three, while Marterer has secured zero.

Bublik and Marterer have squared off in 30 total games, with Bublik winning 19 and Marterer securing 11.

In their one match against each other, Bublik and Marterer are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.

