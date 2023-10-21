It'll be the No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) against the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) in college football play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Air Force vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15

Air Force 35, Navy 15 Air Force has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Navy has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Midshipmen have been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-9.5)



Air Force (-9.5) Against the spread, Air Force is 3-1-0 this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Navy has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. Navy matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33.5)



Over (33.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 33.5 points four times this season.

In the Navy's six games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 33.5.

The total for the contest of 33.5 is 23.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (37 points per game) and Navy (20.3 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 43.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27.3 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 57.5 46.8 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31.5 29.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.