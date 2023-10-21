Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins meet on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kempe's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adrian Kempe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:10 on the ice per game.

Kempe has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kempe has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of four contests this season, Kempe has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Kempe goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had a league-best goal differential at +127.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

