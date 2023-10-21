Can we expect Adrian Kempe scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Kempe has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up four goals in total (just 1.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

