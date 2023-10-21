Can we expect Adrian Kempe scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185

Kempe stats and insights

  • Kempe has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Kempe has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up four goals in total (just 1.3 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

