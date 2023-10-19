The Minnesota Wild (2-1) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Kings are coming off a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Thursday's game.

Kings vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Wild 5, Kings 4.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-115)

Wild (-115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Wild Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 47-25-10 record last season, and were 12-11-23 in games that needed overtime.

Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games last season when the Kings ended up with only one goal, they picked up five points (1-6-3).

When Los Angeles scored two goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings picked up 93 points in their 58 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Los Angeles recorded a single power-play goal in 30 games, posting a record of 15-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings were outshot by their opponents 22 times last season, and took 23 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 18th 30.9 Shots 32.4 11th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 15th 21.43% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Kings vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

