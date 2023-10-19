The Anaheim Ducks, with Troy Terry, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Terry's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Troy Terry vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Terry Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Terry averaged 17:50 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -8.

He had a goal in 22 of 70 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Terry had an assist in 31 of 70 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.