Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Zegras' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Trevor Zegras vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Zegras Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Zegras had a plus-minus rating of -24, and averaged 18:35 on the ice.

He had a goal in 21 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Zegras had an assist in 34 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

Zegras' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Zegras has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

