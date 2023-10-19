Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Fancy a bet on Moore? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Trevor Moore vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Moore Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 59 games last season, Moore had a plus-minus of -2, and averaged 14:57 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game eight times last season in 59 games played, including multiple goals once.

Moore had an assist in a game 17 times last season over 59 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

