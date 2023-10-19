After Frank Vatrano's three-goal game in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in Thursday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Ducks 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)

Ducks (+200) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Stars Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks had a 23-47-12 record last season, and were 10-12-22 in games that needed overtime.

Anaheim picked up 31 points (11-7-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Ducks scored just one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).

When Anaheim scored two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (3-13-4 record).

The Ducks scored more than two goals in 38 games, earning 46 points from those contests.

Last season Anaheim recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 15 points, with a record of 6-10-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Ducks finished 15-43-11 in those contests (41 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 14th 31.9 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 5th 25% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.