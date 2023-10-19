Ducks vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
After Frank Vatrano's three-goal game in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.
Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in Thursday's matchup.
Ducks vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Ducks 4, Stars 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Stars Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks had a 23-47-12 record last season, and were 10-12-22 in games that needed overtime.
- Anaheim picked up 31 points (11-7-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- Last season the Ducks scored just one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).
- When Anaheim scored two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (3-13-4 record).
- The Ducks scored more than two goals in 38 games, earning 46 points from those contests.
- Last season Anaheim recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 15 points, with a record of 6-10-3.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Ducks finished 15-43-11 in those contests (41 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|3rd
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Ducks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
