The New Orleans Saints (3-3) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) team on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Jaguars have won three straight games.

How to Watch Saints vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBC

Saints vs. Jaguars Insights

This year, the Saints put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars give up (20.3).

This season Jacksonville puts up 7.7 more points per game (23.7) than New Orleans allows (16).

The Saints collect 33.2 fewer yards per game (312.5), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (345.7).

Jacksonville racks up 59 more yards per game (337.3) than New Orleans gives up (278.3).

This season, the Saints pile up 95.8 rushing yards per game, 20.5 more than the Jaguars allow per contest (75.3).

This season Jacksonville runs for 17.2 more yards per game (113.5) than New Orleans allows (96.3).

This year, the Saints have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (15).

Jacksonville has turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than New Orleans has forced turnovers (10).

Saints Home Performance

The Saints' average points scored at home (12.5) is lower than their overall average (18.2). But their average points conceded at home (20.5) is higher than overall (16).

The Saints accumulate 274 yards per game at home (38.5 less than their overall average), and give up 319 at home (40.7 more than overall).

New Orleans accumulates 204.5 passing yards per game at home (12.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 210 at home (28 more than overall).

At home, the Saints accumulate 69.5 rushing yards per game and give up 109. That's less than they gain overall (95.8), and more than they allow (96.3).

The Saints' offensive third-down percentage (40%) and defensive third-down percentage (37%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 37.8% and 32.1%, respectively.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay L 26-9 FOX 10/8/2023 at New England W 34-0 CBS 10/15/2023 at Houston L 20-13 FOX 10/19/2023 Jacksonville - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 11/5/2023 Chicago - CBS 11/12/2023 at Minnesota - FOX

Jaguars Away Performance

On the road, the Jaguars score 28 points per game and give up 20.5. That is more than they score (23.7) and give up (20.3) overall.

The Jaguars accumulate 408 yards per game away from home (70.7 more than their overall average), and concede 334 in road games (11.7 less than overall).

On the road, Jacksonville accumulates 257.5 passing yards per game and gives up 287. That's more than it gains (223.8) and allows (270.3) overall.

The Jaguars' average yards rushing away from home (150.5) is higher than their overall average (113.5). And their average yards allowed in away games (47) is lower than overall (75.3).

The Jaguars convert 43.3% of third downs on the road (7.2% higher than their overall average), and concede 29.2% on the road (10.3% lower than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Atlanta W 23-7 ESPN+ 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS

