Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Strome's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Strome vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Strome Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Strome's plus-minus rating last season was -30, in 17:02 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 15 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Strome had an assist in 23 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

