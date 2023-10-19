The Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois included, will meet the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Dubois available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Dubois Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Dubois had a plus-minus rating of +5, and averaged 16:25 on the ice.

In 24 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Dubois had an assist in 27 of 73 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dubois has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dubois Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

