Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Danault? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Danault Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Danault averaged 18:19 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -8.

He had a goal in 16 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Danault had an assist in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

