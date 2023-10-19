Ravens, 49ers, Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
With Week 7 of the NFL season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 38-6 vs Lions
2. 49ers
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 19-17 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23
TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
3. Browns
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 39-38 vs Colts
4. Jaguars
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Saints
5. Texans
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
6. Chiefs
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 16-1
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 31-17 vs Chargers
7. Bills
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 29-25 vs Patriots
8. Cowboys
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
9. Steelers
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Rams
10. Lions
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 38-6 vs Ravens
11. Colts
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 39-38 vs Browns
12. Rams
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Steelers
13. Eagles
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 31-17 vs Dolphins
14. Dolphins
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 31-17 vs Eagles
15. Bengals
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 17-13 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
16. Seahawks
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 20-10 vs Cardinals
17. Titans
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 24-16 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
18. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 16-13 vs Buccaneers
19. Chargers
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 31-17 vs Chiefs
20. Saints
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Jaguars
21. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 16-13 vs Falcons
22. Jets
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 20-14 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
23. Vikings
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 19-13 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, October 23
TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
24. Packers
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 19-17 vs Broncos
25. Cardinals
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 20-10 vs Seahawks
26. Commanders
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 14-7 vs Giants
27. Raiders
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 30-12 vs Bears
28. Giants
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 14-7 vs Commanders
29. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 29-25 vs Bills
30. Bears
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 30-12 vs Raiders
31. Broncos
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 19-17 vs Packers
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-17
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 42-21 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
