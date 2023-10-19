The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, take the ice Thursday against the Dallas Stars at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on McTavish's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason McTavish vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

McTavish Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

McTavish's plus-minus rating last season was -19, in 14:59 per game on the ice.

In 15 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

McTavish had an assist in 19 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

McTavish Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

