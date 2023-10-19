The Minnesota Wild (2-1) are slightly favored when they host the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Kings have -105 moneyline odds.

Kings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Kings vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota's matches have gone over 6 goals twice this season (in three games).

The Wild have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Kings have claimed an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Los Angeles has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

