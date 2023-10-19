Kings vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
The Minnesota Wild (2-1) are slightly favored when they host the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Kings have -105 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Wild Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Wild Betting Trends
- Minnesota's matches have gone over 6 goals twice this season (in three games).
- The Wild have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Kings have claimed an upset victory in one of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Minnesota has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- Los Angeles has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.