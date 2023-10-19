Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Los Angeles Kings (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI as the Wild square off against the Kings.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Kings vs Wild Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings gave up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.

The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 50% Adrian Kempe 82 41 26 67 39 24 31.4% Pierre-Luc Dubois 73 27 36 63 47 40 48.9% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 40.3%

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the NHL.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

Wild Key Players