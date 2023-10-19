How to Watch the Kings vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Los Angeles Kings (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI as the Wild square off against the Kings.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings gave up 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (fourth-most in NHL) on 269 chances.
- The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the NHL.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.
- The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
